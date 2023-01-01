Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Parker
/
Parker
/
Fish Tacos
Parker restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
20 Mile Tap House
12543 N Hwy 83, Parker
Avg 4
(191 reviews)
SoCal Fish Tacos
$14.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House
West Main Taproom + Grill
18595 E Mainstreet, Parker
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$19.00
Gluten-free beer battered fresh cod, citrus coleslaw, caper tartar sauce.
More about West Main Taproom + Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Parker
Corn Dogs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Mozzarella Sticks
Pork Chops
Leche Cake
Chocolate Cake
Club Sandwiches
Brisket
More near Parker to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(84 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Castle Rock
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Morrison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Denver
Avg 4.4
(657 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(174 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(625 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(594 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston