Fried pickles in Parker
Parker restaurants that serve fried pickles
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$6.99
Battered dill pickle chips
Black+Haus Tavern
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
|FRIED PICKLE CHIPS APP
|$11.00
confit garlic aioli, stone ground mustard aioli, Habanero Jam (GF, no nuts)
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99