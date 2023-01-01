Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Parker

Go
Parker restaurants
Toast

Parker restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Parker

17001 Lincoln Ave Unit F, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread$1.75
A half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
Garlic Bread Appetizer$5.50
Our artisan garlic bread is buttered and baked to perfection, and served with a side of warm marinara sauce. There is enough to go around, so you can share with the crew.
Garlic Bread with Cheese$1.95
Melted mozzarella on a half loaf of our artisan garlic bread.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Parker
Item pic

 

Mici Parker - 11290 South Twenty Mile Road

11290 South Twenty Mile Road, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Garlic Bread (2)$1.99
More about Mici Parker - 11290 South Twenty Mile Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Parker

Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Hummus

Pies

Sliders

Fried Pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chorizo Burritos

Map

More near Parker to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston