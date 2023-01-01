Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Parker

Go
Parker restaurants
Toast

Parker restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

West Main Taproom + Grill

18595 E Mainstreet, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, orzo, crispy garbanzos, feta, red wine vinaigrette
More about West Main Taproom + Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd

11215 S Parker rd, Parker

Avg 4.6 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$6.99
Crispy romaine, green peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, choice of dressing
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Parker

Shrimp Tacos

Fried Pickles

Cannolis

Muffins

Coleslaw

Hummus

Brulee

Egg Burritos

Map

More near Parker to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston