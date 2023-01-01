Greek salad in Parker
Parker restaurants that serve greek salad
More about West Main Taproom + Grill
West Main Taproom + Grill
18595 E Mainstreet, Parker
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, orzo, crispy garbanzos, feta, red wine vinaigrette
More about Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Colonna's Pizza- Parker - 11215 S Parker rd
11215 S Parker rd, Parker
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Crispy romaine, green peppers, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, choice of dressing