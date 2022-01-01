Ham sandwiches in Parker
Parker restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
18901 Mainstreet, Parker
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Hot ham with melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.
More about Bagel Stop Cafe - 10401 S Parker Rd
Bagel Stop Cafe - 10401 S Parker Rd
10401 S Parker Rd, Parker
|Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
|$9.99
Ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.