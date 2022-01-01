Tacos in Parker
Parker restaurants that serve tacos
Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker
16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker
|NEW! Golden Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and house mild salsa ranch in a tortilla bowl
Black+Haus Tavern
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
|CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$16.00
|KIDS TACO
|$6.00
carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portabello mushroom, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn tortilla, choice of fries of kids salad
|3 TACOS
|$16.00
choice of - carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portobello mushroom. served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, corn tortillas, habanero jam, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese)