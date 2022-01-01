Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Parker

Parker restaurants
Parker restaurants that serve tacos

Golden Flame Hot Wings - Parker

16524 Keystone Blvd Unit D1, Parker

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NEW! Golden Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and house mild salsa ranch in a tortilla bowl
Black+Haus Tavern

19501 E Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$16.00
KIDS TACO$6.00
carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portabello mushroom, lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn tortilla, choice of fries of kids salad
3 TACOS$16.00
choice of - carnitas, grilled chicken or grilled portobello mushroom. served with marinated cabbage, pickled radish and onions, cotija cheese, corn tortillas, habanero jam, served with fries (GF, no nuts, vegan-no cheese)
FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
Takeout
SoCal Fish Tacos$14.00
Carne Asada Tacos$14.00
