Tuna salad in Parker

Black+Haus Tavern - 19501 E Mainstreet
19501 E Mainstreet, Parker
|TUNA MANGO SALAD
|$19.00
blackened tuna, spinach, mango, cabbage, red onion, carrot, cilantro, sesame seeds, rice wine vinaigrette
Bagel Stop Cafe - 10401 S Parker Rd
10401 S Parker Rd, Parker
|Tuna Salad Salad
|$14.00
house tuna salad on a bed of lettuce with cucumber, tomato, red onion, and carrot. Ranch or Italian dressing.
Comes with side of chips.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Tuna, dill relish, mayo, spicy mustard, lettuce, tomato on your choice of any bagel or bread option. Served with a pickle spear and a side of chips or potato salad.