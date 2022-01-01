Go
Parker Garage

Parker Garage is located inside one of the oldest historical buildings in downtown Parker. It unites refined dining with local seasonal ingredients in an intention based menu.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

19420 E Mainstreet • $$

Avg 4.1 (1804 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Dip$17.00
PG Dry Ribs$12.00
Bacon N' Eggs$12.00
Bacon Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grass Fed Burger$16.00
Steak Salad$18.00
Heffe$8.00
Creme Brulee$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19420 E Mainstreet

Parker CO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
