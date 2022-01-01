parker. Pizza

Go
PIZZA

539 Riverside Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE CEASAR$10.00
PIZZA$18.00
VEGGIE$18.00
LARGE HOUSE SALAD$10.00
CHICKEN PARM$10.00
SLICE$4.00
MARGARITA$18.00
3 CHEESES$18.00
LARGE PEAR SALAD$10.00
CHICKEN CUTLET$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

539 Riverside Ave

Westport CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
