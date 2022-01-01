Go
Toast

Parker's Hot Dogs of Santa Cruz

We’ve been serving old fashioned steamed hot dogs and home-made chili since the late 1940s.

HOT DOGS

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A • $

Avg 4.5 (1832 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Bacon Cheese Dog$4.89
Crispy bacon, bbq sauce and mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese.
bbq sauce • two strips of bacon • cheddar cheese
Polish Dog$5.09
Plump, juicy and delicious.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Shoestring Fries$2.19
Chicago Dog$4.89
A Chi-Town favorite for decades. What can we say…it's just good.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • pepperoncini • cucumbers • pickles • celery salt
Corn Dog$1.89
Hot Link$5.09
These spicy, all-beef sausages deliver rich Cajun flavor. Perfect for anyone who appreciates just the right kick of heat.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
Large Platter Chili Dog$7.99
Really Hungry? TWO giant scoops of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
Cheese Dog$4.89
What is sheer joy? The Regular Dog with mounds of freshly shredded cheddar cheese. That's what!
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato • cheddar cheese
Small Chili Dog$6.19
One giant scoop of our famous homemade chili and freshly shredded cheddar cheese atop a fresh dog and bun? Yes please.
(Pro Tip: add diced onions)
chili • cheese • add onions
Regular Dog$3.99
This is the real deal - the original fan favorite for decades.
mustard • relish • diced onion • tomato
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1605 Douglas Blvd Ste A

Roseville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

No reviews yet

Smoked low and slow at 250 degrees, we craft authentic style BBQ in Roseville, California.
Our Custom Klose BBQ Pit (The Beast) burns only locally seasoned oak and fruit woods to impart the perfect smoke across our brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. We respect our guests and our craft, which is why we believe in using the freshest and highest-quality meats and locally sourced ingredients we can get our hands-on. Our meats are slow-smoked daily and every item on our menu is made from scratch—from our four unique barbecue sauces to dip your ‘que in, to our fresh-squeezed lemonade.

The Monk's Cellar

No reviews yet

A little bit of Belgium in Roseville, CA. With a homegrown, award winning brewery, restaurant & bar.

Goose Port Public House

No reviews yet

GP breakfast lunch and dinner 7 days a week. We're a full bar with multiple prime whiskey's and other spirits along with 22 taps and premium wines. We feature live music, sports on our 9 large TV's and special events throughout the year. We're a TRUE public house...something for everybody!

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving our community for 40 years! doing our best to continue to serve our loyal customers through these tough times!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston