Parkersburg restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES
Corner Cafe
231 Ann St, Parkersburg
|Popular items
|The Swisher Slammer
|$10.99
|Hot Roast Beef
|$9.99
|Original Corner Breakfast
|$6.99
J's BBQ & Grill
430 3rd st, Parkersburg
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
|Fries
|$2.00
Waffle Fries or Beer Battered
|Pulled Chicken
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
SEAFOOD
El Mariachi
2107 Pike St, Parkersburg
|Popular items
|Fried Chimichanga
|$10.25
Two chicken or beef tips chimichangas deep-fried topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream. Choice of Rice or beans.
|Arroz con Pollo
|$7.99
Grilled chicken strips with rice and cheese sauce.
|Chori Pollo
|$10.99
One of our fan favorites! Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips with Pineapple and Chorizo covered in Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
Wine Down on Market
701 Market St, Parkersburg