Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parkersburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Parkersburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Parkersburg

Parkersburg's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Latin american
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Parkersburg restaurants

Corner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe

231 Ann St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Swisher Slammer$10.99
Hot Roast Beef$9.99
Original Corner Breakfast$6.99
More about Corner Cafe
J's BBQ & Grill image

 

J's BBQ & Grill

430 3rd st, Parkersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork$9.00
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
Fries$2.00
Waffle Fries or Beer Battered
Pulled Chicken$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken on a bun. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or House-made BBQ.
More about J's BBQ & Grill
El Mariachi image

SEAFOOD

El Mariachi

2107 Pike St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.6 (6539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chimichanga$10.25
Two chicken or beef tips chimichangas deep-fried topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream. Choice of Rice or beans.
Arroz con Pollo$7.99
Grilled chicken strips with rice and cheese sauce.
Chori Pollo$10.99
One of our fan favorites! Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips with Pineapple and Chorizo covered in Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.
More about El Mariachi
Parkersburg Brewing Company image

 

Parkersburg Brewing Company

707 Market Street, Parkersburg

No reviews yet
More about Parkersburg Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Wine Down on Market

701 Market St, Parkersburg

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Wine Down on Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Parkersburg

Chicken Tenders

Green Beans

Nachos

Taco Salad

Tacos

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Chef Salad

Map

More near Parkersburg to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Huntington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston