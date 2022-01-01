Grilled steaks in Parkersburg
SANDWICHES
Corner Cafe - Parkersburg
231 Ann St, Parkersburg
|Fire Grilled Steak Salad
|$9.99
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
SEAFOOD
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2107 Pike St, Parkersburg
|Grilled Steak Chimichangas
|$12.50
Two deep fried Grilled Steak Chimichangas topped with Cheese Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole with Choice of Rice or Beans.
|Grande Grilled Steak Burrito
|$9.50
A large 12 Inch Burrito filled with Grilled Steak and Shredded Cheese, topped with Cheese Sauce.
|H. Grilled steak strips & Fries
|$4.99