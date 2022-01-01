Grilled steaks in Parkersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe - Parkersburg

231 Ann St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fire Grilled Steak Salad$9.99
More about Corner Cafe - Parkersburg
El Mariachi image

SEAFOOD

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2107 Pike St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.6 (6539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Chimichangas$12.50
Two deep fried Grilled Steak Chimichangas topped with Cheese Sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, and Guacamole with Choice of Rice or Beans.
Grande Grilled Steak Burrito$9.50
A large 12 Inch Burrito filled with Grilled Steak and Shredded Cheese, topped with Cheese Sauce.
H. Grilled steak strips & Fries$4.99
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

