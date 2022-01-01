Nachos in Parkersburg
Parkersburg restaurants that serve nachos
More about J's BBQ & Grill
J's BBQ & Grill
430 3rd st, Parkersburg
|Nachos and Cheese
|$7.00
Fresh Tortilla chips smothered in white cheese sauce. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2
More about El Mariachi
SEAFOOD
El Mariachi
2107 Pike St, Parkersburg
|Grilled Nachos
|$7.99
Nacho Chips with Covered with Cheese, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak and Cheese Sauce.
|Nachos
|$5.99
|Faj Nachos Texas
|$12.99
Nachos with Cheese topped with Strips of Grilled Seasoned Steak, Shrimp & Chicken with Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tomato.