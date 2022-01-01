Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Parkersburg

Parkersburg restaurants
Parkersburg restaurants that serve nachos

J's BBQ & Grill image

 

J's BBQ & Grill

430 3rd st, Parkersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos and Cheese$7.00
Fresh Tortilla chips smothered in white cheese sauce. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken for $2
More about J's BBQ & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

El Mariachi

2107 Pike St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.6 (6539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Nachos$7.99
Nacho Chips with Covered with Cheese, Choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Steak and Cheese Sauce.
Nachos$5.99
Faj Nachos Texas$12.99
Nachos with Cheese topped with Strips of Grilled Seasoned Steak, Shrimp & Chicken with Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Tomato.
More about El Mariachi

