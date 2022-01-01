Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Parkersburg

Parkersburg restaurants
Parkersburg restaurants that serve taco salad

Corner Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Corner Cafe

231 Ann St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.1 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.99
More about Corner Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD

El Mariachi

2107 Pike St, Parkersburg

Avg 4.6 (6539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Taco Salad$5.75
Fajita Taco Salad$8.99
A Deep Fried Tortilla Bowl Filled with Choice of Grilled Steak or Chicken Strips with peppers, onions, tomato, served with beans and cheese dip, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Taco Salad$6.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef and for topped ground beef, cheese dip and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
More about El Mariachi

