Parker's Maple Barn

Step back in time and enjoy a hearty New England breakfast in our 1782 barn and silo.
Visit our Corn Crib gift shop where you'll find all things maple and so much more!
Our sugar house is in operation every March for sugar season where we make pure maple syrup the old-fashioned way with a wood-fired evaporator.
1349 Brookline Rd

Location

1349 Brookline Rd

Mason NH

Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
