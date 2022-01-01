Parkesburg restaurants you'll love
Victory Brewing Parkesburg
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg
Popular items
Donnybrook Battered Fish-N-Chips
$16.00
Served with Old Bay Fries, Jalapeno Slaw and Fennel Remoulade
Smokehouse Burger
$13.00
Dirtwolf BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, pickles on a Potato Bun
Classic Breaded Wings
$14.00
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - P
3127 Lower Valley Road, Parkesburg
Popular items
4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita
$12.99
Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather.
CASE - Vodka Madras
$69.99
This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof
Pumking Whiskey
$26.99
Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof
TaGo's Food Truck
985 Octorara Drive, Parkesburg
Popular items
Wings (Dozen)
$13.00
Smoked To Perfection, Flash Fried Crispy!
Tossed in Garlic Sauce