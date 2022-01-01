Park's Place Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
10 State Street
Location
10 State Street
Amesville OH
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hot Shots Food Truck
Locally hand-made gourmet breakfast and lunch items. Wholesome quality food for the entire family at extremely fair prices.
Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!
Zoë
Safe fine dining takeout!
Avalanche Pizza
Local family owned pizzeria serving Athens for over 20 years!