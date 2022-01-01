Go
Parkside Deli

Sandwiches made to order!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

313 Howard St • $

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

#6 Chicken Salad$10.55
with Dried Cherries, Apples, Pecans and Lettuce on Naan bread
Cactus Chili 8oz$6.35
#5 Veggie Wrap$9.00
Spinach Wrap, Tomato, Olive, Cucumber, Greens, Garbanzo Bean, Red Bell Pepper, Hummus, Greek Vinaigrette
#1 Turkey$9.50
White Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Basil Aioli, Wheat
#3 Ham$9.50
Brie, Apple, Dried Cherry Aioli, White
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.50
BYO Sandwich$8.45
Build Your Own - Choose 2 portions of Deli Meats or a Salad Spread or make it a veggie - and any other toppings or sauces. For a lighter sammie, just choose 1 meat portion. Starting at $9.00
Great Lake Chips$1.25
Soda$1.60
#10 Turkey Rueben$9.50
Marbled Rye, Swiss, Creamy Coleslaw, 1000 Island
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

313 Howard St

Petoskey MI

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
