ParkSide Grill

Where friends and neighbors gather to enjoy great food and personal service in an inviting, comfortable ambiance.

6044 William Flynn Hwy

Popular Items

16" Large Pizza$11.95
Seared Chicken Topper Salad$12.75
Seared chicken breast served over a bed of salad topped with hand-cut fries, banana peppers, and cheddar cheese.
Seared Steak Topper Salad$12.75
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Extra-Large Flour Tortilla wrapped around freshly seared Chicken Breast, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and housemade Caesar Dressing. Served with hand cut fries.
Cheeseburger$11.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Hand-pressed 6oz Angus blend with bacon and your choice of one of our available cheeses.
12 Wings$18.00
Hand Cut French Fries$3.00
Italian
Pepperoni, Salami and Hot Ham. Mayo or house dressing served on the side.
Crispy Fish$12.99
A generous sized Cod filet panko-battered in house and fried crispy.
• Served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce
Location

6044 William Flynn Hwy

Bakerstown PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

