Parkside Grille

California Gourmet Comfort Food. Dining Amongst 1000 years Old Redwoods

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

884 Portola road # A-1 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1517 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach Chop Salad$18.00
Crispy bacon, chopped egg, Pt. Reyes Blue cheese, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Caesar dressing
Chicken Quesadilla$22.00
chili jack cheese, green onions, salsa, guacamole
Parkside Pizza$26.00
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, pepper, mushrooms, plum tomato sauce
Pappardelle with Meat Ragu$29.00
Pecorino Romano
Burger$23.00
½ pound USDA prime ground chuck, grilled balsamic onions, pancetta, white cheddar, side fries
Margherita$22.00
plum tomato sauce, mozzarella basil
Our Famous Focaccia Bread$1.50
Caesar$14.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan
Scottish Salmon$33.00
Citrus beurre blanc, potato puree, heirloom carrots, spring beans, micro greens
Roasted Beets$18.00
walnuts, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette, truffle honey
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

884 Portola road # A-1

Portola Valley CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

