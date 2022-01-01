Go
Parkside Raleigh

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

301 W Martin St • $$

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Steakhouse Salad$18.00
filet mignon, romaine, red onion, avocado, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, spiced nuts, bacon, parmesan, egg
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
French Fries$3.95
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
Mac and Cheese$4.99
B.L.T$11.00
peppered bacon, romaine, tomato, mayo, sourdough
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
romaine, tomato, mayo
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, rosemary- onion waffle, harrisa maple
Meatloaf$17.00
gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

301 W Martin St

Raleigh NC

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
