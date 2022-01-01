Go
Parkside Tap House

Come on in and enjoy!

115 3rd Street • $$

Avg 3.6 (307 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$18.00
Sliced Steak, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Garlic, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Hoagie Roll, House-made Au Jus
Rice Bowl$17.00
Grilled chicken, broccolini, asparagus, red bell pepper, green beans, and jasmine rice tossed in a garlic chili sauce.
Large House Salad$12.00
Vegetarian Mis-Steak Salad$18.00
BOJ Burger$18.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Bacon Onion Jam, Pepper Jack.
Tap House Burger$15.00
Half Pound Cert. Angus Beef Patty, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli.
Lemonade$3.00
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$16.00
House-made Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Beer Cheese with Bavarian Pretzel Sticks.
Pork Belly Grilled Cheese$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 3rd Street

Chico CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
