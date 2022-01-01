Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve bread pudding

Das Bierhalle image

 

Das Bierhalle

9527 Harford Rd, Parkville

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Das Bierhalle
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Bread Pudding$7.50
More about The All American Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville

Chicken Fried Steaks

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Nachos

Salmon

Shrimp Salad

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston