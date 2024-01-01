Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Pappas - Parkville - 1725 Taylor Avenue

1725 Taylor Avenue, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses
More about Pappas - Parkville - 1725 Taylor Avenue
Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
PP Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
More about The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville

Chilaquiles

Chips And Salsa

Spinach Salad

Wedge Salad

Pork Chops

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (502 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1863 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston