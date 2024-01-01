Chicken sandwiches in Parkville
Pappas - Parkville - 1725 Taylor Avenue
1725 Taylor Avenue, Parkville
|Cheesy Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with a generous helping of our creamy crab dip, finished with shredded cheeses
The All American Steakhouse - Perry Hall
3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand-battered chicken breast fried to perfection, tossed in buffalo sauce topped with Monterrey jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, and basted with BBQ sauce served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and a side of French fries
|PP Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast basted with parmesan dressing on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries