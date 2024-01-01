Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Birria Love

1742 East Joppa Road, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Crispy tortilla chips with fresh made salsa
More about Birria Love
Chips And Salsa image

 

El Trovador

2523 Putty Hill Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$2.99
More about El Trovador

