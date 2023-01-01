Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve gnocchi

Main pic

 

Margherita Pizza - Parkville

9948 Harford Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Al Pesto$15.99
More about Margherita Pizza - Parkville
Das Bierhalle image

 

Das Bierhalle - Parkville

9527 Harford Rd, Parkville

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Sage Gnocchi$16.00
More about Das Bierhalle - Parkville

Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville

French Fries

Shrimp Wraps

Fajitas

Spinach Salad

Nachos

Shrimp Salad

Reuben

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (118 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1787 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (89 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (293 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston