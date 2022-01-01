Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Parkville

Go
Parkville restaurants
Toast

Parkville restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak & Chicken Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
El Trovador image

 

El Trovador

2523 Putty Hill Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita$18.95
More about El Trovador

Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville

Chicken Fried Steaks

Wedge Salad

Cheese Fries

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Greek Salad

Map

More near Parkville to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston