Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Parkville
/
Parkville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Parkville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Pappas - Parkville - 1725 Taylor Avenue
1725 Taylor Avenue, Parkville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.99
More about Pappas - Parkville - 1725 Taylor Avenue
Das Bierhalle - 9527 - Parkville
9527 Harford Rd, Parkville
Avg 4
(26 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Das Bierhalle - 9527 - Parkville
Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville
Shrimp Wraps
Chicken Wraps
Spinach Salad
Pies
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Chilaquiles
Garden Salad
More near Parkville to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(136 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1909 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(617 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(322 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston