Tamales in Parkville

Parkville restaurants
Parkville restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Birria Love

1742 East Joppa Road, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tamale$10.00
Beef birria, monterrey jack. Garnished with pickled onions, cilantro, salsa verde and crema
More about Birria Love
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes image

 

El Trovador

2523 Putty Hill Rd, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes$5.50
Tamale$3.00
More about El Trovador

Map

Map

