Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wedge salad in
Parkville
/
Parkville
/
Wedge Salad
Parkville restaurants that serve wedge salad
Das Bierhalle
9527 Harford Rd, Parkville
Avg 4
(26 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$10.00
More about Das Bierhalle
The All American Steakhouse
3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall
No reviews yet
*Wedge Salad - Entree
$6.50
A quarter head of Iceburg Lettuce topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Red Onion, Tomatoes, & Bacon. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Browse other tasty dishes in Parkville
Tacos
Pretzels
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Wraps
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chicken Salad
Cake
More near Parkville to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Towson
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Nottingham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Cockeysville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Pikesville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1312 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston