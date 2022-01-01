Go
Parkway Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

2715 North Dirksen Parkway • $

Avg 4.4 (971 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$8.99
Two large farm fresh eggs cooked any style and served with a generous portion of our corned beef hash, toast and jelly
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.29
Two buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup and your choice of bacon or sausage.
B.L.T.$7.29
This American classic is loaded with six slices of Chris bacon strips, tomato, lettuce and mayo on white toast.
1/2 lb. Burger$9.29
1/2 pound ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.
Breakfast Shoe$9.99
A biscuit with two sausage patties topped with two eggs smothered in sausage gravy and hashbrowns on top
Grilled Chicken Club$9.99
5 ounce grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and crispy bacon strips, served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Ham and Cheese Omelette$8.99
Ham and Cheese Omelette served with hash browns, toast and jelly. Additional ingredients available Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onion, Tomatoes, Extra Cheese .59 each.
Kids Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.50
Served with warm syrup.
Monster Melt$9.99
A giant half pound Fresh beef patty served with sautéed onions and grilled Texas toast with melted American and Swiss cheese.
Location

2715 North Dirksen Parkway

Springfield IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
