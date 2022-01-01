Parkway Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy
1221 Ann St
Popular Items
Location
1221 Ann St
Fitchburg WI
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Migrants
Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables
VFW Post 1318
Come on in and enjoy!
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales.
Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
Gates and Brovi
Your neighborhood joint with darn good food. Check us out at www.gatesandbrovi.com Cheers!!!!