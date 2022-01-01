Go
Parkway Family Restaurant

Come in and enjoy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast$9.99
Four slices of cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon or sausage.
Corned Beef Hash Pan Handle$12.49
Corned beef hash mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Meat Lovers Pan Handle$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
2 Eggs$7.99
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Country Pan Handle$13.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, topped with American Cheese and our sausage gravy. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Topped Waffle$8.99
Waffle with choice of one topping (strawberries, blueberries, apples, banana, baked in pecans). 8.49 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 10.49
Side Potatoes$2.99
3 Eggs$8.79
Cooked to order, served with hash browns and toast.
Breakfast Meat
Vegetarian Omelette$11.49
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Location

1221 Ann St

Fitchburg WI

Sunday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 11:00 pm
