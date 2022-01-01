Go
Parky's Smokehouse

SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2479 North Lebanon St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1757 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$20.00
Mild Atlantic, Omega-3 salmon flame-grilled. Try it glazed with our Bourbon Barbecue sauce or blackened and seared. When you can’t decide, the B&B Salmon is the perfect combination of blackening spice and sweet Bourbon Sauce.
Plasticware
Would you like us to include plasticware? Quantity not required.
House Bleu$6.00
A wedge of iceberg topped with our housemade bleu cheese dressing, diced tomato, cherrywood smoked bacon, green onion, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Macaroni & Cheese$2.75
Creamy housemade Mac & Cheese with cavatappi noodles.
Garden Salad$4.00
Fresh romaine/iceberg mix, croutons, cucumber, diced tomato, shredded cheddar, red onion, and matchstick carrots.
Black & Mac Pulled Pork$11.00
Pulled pork topped with cajun spices and…Mmmm mac and cheese! For even more cheesy goodness order mac and cheese as your side! Includes Sweet Sauce.
Triple Barbecue Nachos$11.00
Barbecue beans, sweet sauce, and your choice of pulled pork or chicken over tortilla chips, then topped with melted pepper jack and cheddar, sour cream (on the side for to go orders), jalapeno, and green onion.
Classic Smoked Meat Sandwich$9.00
Your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, sliced brisket, or sliced turkey in a regular or “really hungry” size. Includes Sweet Sauce.
Kid's Chicken Chunks$5.00
Four breaded chunks of breast meat. Served with tots and applesauce.
Crusty French Baguettes
Baskets of 2 or 4.
Served with whipped butter.
Location

2479 North Lebanon St

Lebanon IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
