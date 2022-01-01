Parliament
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2418 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2418 Allen St, Dallas TX 75204
Nearby restaurants
The Ill Minster Pub
Come in and enjoy!
The Standard Pour
Uptown Neighborhood Cocktail Den & Cravings Kitchen!
State and Allen
Come in and enjoy!!
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!