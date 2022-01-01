Parlin restaurants you'll love

Parlin restaurants
Toast
  • Parlin

Parlin's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try Parlin restaurants

Mike's Pizza image

 

Mike's Pizza

1016 US Hwy 9, Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
Made to order freshly breaded and fried jumbo chicken tenders served with choice of dust and dipping sauce.
Create Your Own Personal Pizza (12-inch)$14.95
choose any toppings
Zeppolis$7.95
Created with croissant dough so it maintains a flaky texture and a soft, richly flavored interior. Dusted with confectioner’s sugar
More about Mike's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Sean's Pub N' Grub

50 Deerfield Road, Sayreville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sean's Pub N' Grub
Main pic

 

Olaide's Kitchen

499 Ernston Road, Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Moin-Moin$3.00
Puff-Puff$3.00
Efo Elegusi$15.99
More about Olaide's Kitchen
