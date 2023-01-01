Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Parlin
/
Parlin
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Parlin restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Mama suegra cafe
3292 Washington Road, Sayreville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella sticks
$8.99
8 mozzarella sticks come with marinara sauce
More about Mama suegra cafe
Wingz N Thingz
499 Ernston Rd., Parlin
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side
More about Wingz N Thingz
