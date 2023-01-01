Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Parlin

Parlin restaurants
Parlin restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Mama suegra cafe

3292 Washington Road, Sayreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella sticks$8.99
8 mozzarella sticks come with marinara sauce
More about Mama suegra cafe
Wingz N Thingz

499 Ernston Rd., Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side
More about Wingz N Thingz

