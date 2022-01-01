Tacos in Parlin
Parlin restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mama suegra cafe
Mama suegra cafe
3292 Washington Road, Sayreville
|Tacos carbón
|$12.99
3 corn tortillas stuffed with steak grill topped pico de gallo server with rice and beans
|Mama style tacos
|$0.00
3 corn or flour tortilla (soft or crispy )Mexican rice & beans with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo on top
|Mama breakfast taco
|$9.99
2 Scrambled egg in a flour tortilla
with mix cheese Pico de gallo & avocado
One choice Fries , 2 pancakes or toast