Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Parlin

Go
Parlin restaurants
Toast

Parlin restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Mama suegra cafe

3292 Washington Road, Sayreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos carbón$12.99
3 corn tortillas stuffed with steak grill topped pico de gallo server with rice and beans
Mama style tacos$0.00
3 corn or flour tortilla (soft or crispy )Mexican rice & beans with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo on top
Mama breakfast taco$9.99
2 Scrambled egg in a flour tortilla
with mix cheese Pico de gallo & avocado
One choice Fries , 2 pancakes or toast
More about Mama suegra cafe
Consumer pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville

986 Route 9 South, Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rock Shrimp Taco$6.25
Tempura style rock shrimp topped with diced pineapple and togarashi
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville

Browse other tasty dishes in Parlin

Fried Rice

Salmon

Map

More near Parlin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston