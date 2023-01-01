Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie quesadillas in
Parlin
/
Parlin
/
Veggie Quesadillas
Parlin restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Mama suegra cafe
3292 Washington Road, Sayreville
No reviews yet
Veggie quesadilla
$10.99
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell pepper, onion server with rice & beans
More about Mama suegra cafe
Wingz N Thingz
499 Ernston Rd., Parlin
No reviews yet
Veggie Quesadilla
$7.99
Served w/ sour cream & salsa
More about Wingz N Thingz
