Veggie quesadillas in Parlin

Parlin restaurants
Parlin restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Mama suegra cafe

3292 Washington Road, Sayreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie quesadilla$10.99
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, bell pepper, onion server with rice & beans
More about Mama suegra cafe
Wingz N Thingz

499 Ernston Rd., Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$7.99
Served w/ sour cream & salsa
More about Wingz N Thingz

