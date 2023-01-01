Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Parlin

Go
Parlin restaurants
Toast

Parlin restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Mama suegra cafe

3292 Washington Road, Sayreville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle combo$10.99
Come with waffle, 2 egg & choice 2 meat
Chicken tender waffle$10.99
Server 3 chicken tender & waffle
Waffle$7.99
More about Mama suegra cafe
Item pic

 

Wingz N Thingz

499 Ernston Rd., Parlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Wingz N Thingz

Browse other tasty dishes in Parlin

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Parlin to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2078 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (437 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1603 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston