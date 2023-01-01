Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Parlin
/
Parlin
/
Waffles
Parlin restaurants that serve waffles
Mama suegra cafe
3292 Washington Road, Sayreville
No reviews yet
Waffle combo
$10.99
Come with waffle, 2 egg & choice 2 meat
Chicken tender waffle
$10.99
Server 3 chicken tender & waffle
Waffle
$7.99
More about Mama suegra cafe
Wingz N Thingz
499 Ernston Rd., Parlin
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$4.99
More about Wingz N Thingz
