Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

The Jelinek Family is proud to serve up great food, cold drinks and live music at Parlor City Pub & Eatery! This is an enjoyable place to grab breakfast on the weekends, a salad or sandwich for lunch, or relax with friends for dinner and drinks. We are located in the heart of the New Bohemia District, a certified Cultural & Entertainment District, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Stop in today and enjoy the outdoor patio, craft beer selection and historical Cedar Rapids memorabilia this locally owned restaurant has to offer.

FRENCH FRIES

1125 3rd St SE • $$

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Tenderloin$11.95
Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce
Bohemian Burger$12.25
Beef patty melt on rye with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and choice of side.
Sweet Turkey Grilled Cheese$10.25
Smoked Turkey, Gouda and Cranberry on toasted Sourdough with a choice of side.
Spicy Chicken$12.25
Breaded or grilled chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, bacon and house cajun sauce on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Blackened Chicken & Bacon$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.
Boneless Chicken$5.00
Boneless Chicken with choice of side.
Blackened Chicken & Bacon$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese. Served with choice of sauce and a side.
Blues Jam Burger$11.95
Smoked gouda and bacon berry jam melted on beef pub burgers with choice of side..
SW Chicken Mac & Cheese$20.00
Elbow Macaroni, queso, tomatoes, cajun chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapenos for a kicked up Mac!
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1125 3rd St SE

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
