PARLOR DARIEN

All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!

1020 Post Road

Popular Items

Cheese Pie$16.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, wave hill croutons
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.*
Kale Pie$18.00
Calabrian cream, garlic, parm, fresh mozzarella, kale, pickled red onion, parsley
*NOT AVAILABLE AS GLUTEN FREE*
Chorizo Pie$20.00
Chorizo, onion soubise, fontina, fig jam, parm, hot oil, scallion
White Pie$18.00
Taleggio, parm, mozzerella, lemon-honey
Margherita Pie$16.00
Fresh mozz, basil, tomato sauce, parm
Pepperoni Pie$19.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Green Goddess Salad
*VEGAN* Gem Lettuce, baby kale, green goddess dressing, watermelon-radish, sunflower seeds, fingerling potatoes
Kale Salad
Kale, feta, quinoa, sweet potatoes, craisins, pumpkin seeds, shallot vinaigrette
PepperPot Pie$19.00
Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey
Location

1020 Post Road

Darien CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
