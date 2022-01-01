PARLOR WILTON
All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!
5 River Road
Wilton CT
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
