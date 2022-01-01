Go
PARLOR WILTON

All of our pizzas are 12 inches, our style is our own but most similar to Neapolitan pizza, lightly charred with an amazing texture. Our dough is fermented 48+ hours and is superflavorful and so much easier to digest than regular pizza. We cook with the seasons so many of our dishes change throughout the year. Check back often to see whats new!

5 River Road

Popular Items

Sausage Pie$18.00
Sausage, provolone, mozzarella, kale, bacon, parm, black pepper
Cheese Pie$15.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons
Pepperoni Pie$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Margherita Pie$16.00
Fresh mozz, basil, tomato sauce, parm
Chorizo Pie$19.00
Chorizo, fontina, onion soubise, fig jam, parm, hot oil, scallion
Kale Salad
Kale salad: feta, quinoa, sweet potatoes, craisins, pumpkin seeds, shallot vinaigrette
PepperPot$17.00
Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey
Brussels Pie$18.00
Shaved brussels, onion soubise, bacon, gorgonzola, pear, fontina, parm
Mushroom Cream Pie$18.00
Shredded mozzarella, rosemary mushroom cream, shaved crimini, parm, taleggio, scallion, black pepper, chive
Location

5 River Road

Wilton CT

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
