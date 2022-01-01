Parlor Public House
Coffee 'Til Cocktails...
Parlor Public House is a unique coffee & cocktail bar nestled in between the beautiful Lockerbie & Cole noble neighborhood.
Parlor is a large, loft style space that lends itself to the perfect mix of work, play, events and everything in between.
600 E Ohio St. Suite B
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 E Ohio St. Suite B
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Ball & Biscuit
Come in and enjoy!
The Oakmont
Mass Ave's Newest Hot Spot!
LouVino
Come on in and enjoy!