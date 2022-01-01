Go
Parlor Public House

Coffee 'Til Cocktails...
Parlor Public House is a unique coffee & cocktail bar nestled in between the beautiful Lockerbie & Cole noble neighborhood.
Parlor is a large, loft style space that lends itself to the perfect mix of work, play, events and everything in between.

600 E Ohio St. Suite B

Avg 4.6 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham + Cheese Croissant$10.00
Almond Croissant$6.00
Cold Brew$5.00
Peter Brad and Jenny$6.00
Espresso, peanut butter powder & steamed milk w/ blackberry jam swirl
St. Olaf
Espresso, white mocha, rose syrup & steamed milk garnished w/ honey & cinnamon.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Violet B.
Espresso, blueberry, cookie butter & maple syrup w/ steamed milk
Petra
Butterfly pea tea powder, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow syrup & lemon spritz (espresso may be added)
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Latte$4.00
Location

600 E Ohio St. Suite B

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

