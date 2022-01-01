Go
Toast

Parlor Shop

Great food!

PIZZA • PASTA

19815 Viking Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Bread Sticks$8.50
Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Herbs
With House Made Ranch And Marinara
14" Pepperoni$22.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Crostini
14" Cheese$19.00
Marinara, Mozzarella
12" Carne (Meat Lovers)$23.00
House Made Marinara, Grande Mozzarella, House Cured & Smoked Ham, House Made Sausage, Liguria Pepperoni, Black Olives, Red Onion
10" Pepperoni$13.00
Housemade Marinara, Grande Mozzarella, Liguria Pepperoni
Stromboli$16.00
Grande mozzarella, Parmesan, Liguria pepperoni, house cured & smoked ham
10" Cheese$12.00
Housemade Marinara, Grande Mozzarella
14" Smothered$28.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Truffle Oil
12" Pepperoni$18.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

19815 Viking Ave NW

Poulsbo WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yoko Yoko Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho T&N

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Slab Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Pizza with Pizzazz

Sully's Bistro and Bar

No reviews yet

For a Limited Time. Growlers, Bottled Beer, Wine and Spirits Now Available for Curbside Pick Up!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston