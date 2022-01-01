Parlor On 7th

NOT TOO LONG AGO HERE AT THE INTERSECTION OF PIKE AND 7TH …

Was the soul of a growing city that connected Covington to rest of the Midwest. With folks crossing through these parts daily, it was the buffalo who paved their trails that ensured safe travels for all. Around this time and location sat a parlor – a place to gather – a place for all walks of life to kick back and let loose. Today, our Parlor on Seventh is a bold reflection of our beloved Covington. Much like today’s resurgence, our menu was designed fully immersed in modern Covington culture with a reflection of the rich heritage and flavors of the past.

Each dish playfully intertwines a fusion of classic German flavor and traditional Southern staples all with a modern and bold twist. We encourage our guests to bring their friends and family, enjoy a draft or some Kentucky spirits and share our contemporary yet classic fare with one another.



43 W 7th Street