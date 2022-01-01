Parlor On 7th

Go
NOT TOO LONG AGO HERE AT THE INTERSECTION OF PIKE AND 7TH …
Was the soul of a growing city that connected Covington to rest of the Midwest. With folks crossing through these parts daily, it was the buffalo who paved their trails that ensured safe travels for all. Around this time and location sat a parlor – a place to gather – a place for all walks of life to kick back and let loose. Today, our Parlor on Seventh is a bold reflection of our beloved Covington. Much like today’s resurgence, our menu was designed fully immersed in modern Covington culture with a reflection of the rich heritage and flavors of the past.
Each dish playfully intertwines a fusion of classic German flavor and traditional Southern staples all with a modern and bold twist. We encourage our guests to bring their friends and family, enjoy a draft or some Kentucky spirits and share our contemporary yet classic fare with one another.

43 W 7th Street

Popular Items

The "Hot Mess"$14.00
This is The Parlor's take on Nachos with a Bold Southern twist. Parlor Cheese blend, Beer Cheese and Pulled Pork smother a pile of Kettle Chips. Garnished with Tart Apple Cole Slaw, Sliced Jalapenos, Green Onions and a Drizzle of the Parlor Carolina Sauce.
Bluegrass Classic Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Onion, Fire & Ice Pickle, and your choice of one cheese. White American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Mozzarella. Add Applewood Bacon or a Fried Egg 1.5
Extra Pretzel$1.50
Bourbon Bacon Burger$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Glaze, and White American Cheese.
Smoked Wings
Dry rubbed and Hickory Smoked, fall-off-the-bone Chicken Wings. Paired with our Parlor House Blue Cheese Dip, Southern Hot Sauce and Celery Sticks.
Classic Pepperoni Flatbread$12.00
San Marzano Marinara, Three Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, House Seasoning, Smokey Ranch for Dipping.
Hankey Pankey Dip$10.00
A rich creamy Mornay sauce, folded with Spicy Sausage and served with local Rye Bread toast points. This ain't Gramma's S.O.S.
The Perfect "Storm" Beer Cheese and Pretzels$10.00
Local Soft Pretzel sticks with Butter and Parlor Seasonings paired with our Perfect Braxton Brewing "Storm" Golden Ale Beer Cheese
Fries$3.50
Location

43 W 7th Street

Covington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
