Go
Toast

Parlour Jeffersonville

Hand Tossed Pizza and Incredible Sides!

131 West Chestnut St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14 Deluxe$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
1/2 Harvest$4.99
Arcadian spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, seasonal fruit, feta cheese, walnuts
10 Caprese$13.99
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
Breadsticks$9.99
Served with house-made garlic butter, red sauce and white cheese sauce
10 Cheese$10.99
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
1/2 Peppercorn Ranch$4.99
Romaine, house-made ranch dressing, chopped applewood bacon, diced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
See full menu

Location

131 West Chestnut St

Jeffersonville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portage House

No reviews yet

Creative comfort food on the river. The best cheeseburger in Kentuckiana along with Fried Catfish, Jerk Seasoned Pork Tenderloin, and Korean Cauliflower! Try us soon!

Pearl Street Taphouse

No reviews yet

24 Rotating craft beers on tap & delicious food

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Geraldine's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston