Parlour New Albany

223-225 State Street

Popular Items

Calzone$12.99
14 Deluxe$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
Side Ranch$0.60
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
14 Big Four Meat$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
6 Smoked Wings$9.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Breadsticks$9.99
Served with house-made garlic butter, red sauce and white cheese sauce
Location

223-225 State Street

New Albany IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
