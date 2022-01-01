Go
Parlour Downtown Louisville

133 W Liberty Street

Popular Items

6 Smoked Wings$9.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
14 Big Four Meat$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
Caesar$7.99
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
10 Smoked Wings$15.99
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Calzone$12.99
Breadsticks$9.99
Served with house-made garlic butter, red sauce and white cheese sauce
14 Build Your Own$14.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
14 Deluxe$23.99
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
10 Build Your Own$10.99
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
Cheesesticks$12.99
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese
Location

133 W Liberty Street

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
