The Parlour Room
Open today 4:00 PM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
70 West 36th Street Unit 1B
New York, NY 10018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
70 West 36th Street Unit 1B, New York NY 10018
Nearby restaurants
Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar
Enjoy Our Molly Trolley and Enclosed Garden! Full menu of salads, tapas, main courses, savory cheese & charcuterie, Jacques Torres chocolates, chocolate martinis and more...
Don't forget to order AYZA'S AVOCADO FRIES!!!
Each year many corporations choose Ayza as a venue for holiday parties, product launches, meetings and more.
Artist Sinem Disli invites you to dine under the stars. We are bringing the starlight indoors with the help of 33 handmade iridescent yellow light fixtures, arranged artfully with a gentle slope of the night sky. The yellowish-white color has been declared to be the average color of the universe in 2009, after the scientists had analyzed the light from 200.000 galaxies, formed by stars individually indistinguishable by the naked eye. The artist captured that warm beige shade with yellow LED lights in 6 different sizes, which are then arranged in the shapes of 33 constellations.
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi
Irresistible tastes, fresh ingredients, the colors of nature in each bowl.
Come in and enjoy!
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!
Little Beet
Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.