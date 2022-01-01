Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

Enjoy Our Molly Trolley and Enclosed Garden! Full menu of salads, tapas, main courses, savory cheese & charcuterie, Jacques Torres chocolates, chocolate martinis and more...

Don't forget to order AYZA'S AVOCADO FRIES!!!

Each year many corporations choose Ayza as a venue for holiday parties, product launches, meetings and more.

Artist Sinem Disli invites you to dine under the stars. We are bringing the starlight indoors with the help of 33 handmade iridescent yellow light fixtures, arranged artfully with a gentle slope of the night sky. The yellowish-white color has been declared to be the average color of the universe in 2009, after the scientists had analyzed the light from 200.000 galaxies, formed by stars individually indistinguishable by the naked eye. The artist captured that warm beige shade with yellow LED lights in 6 different sizes, which are then arranged in the shapes of 33 constellations.

