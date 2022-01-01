Go
Toast

Parlour St Paul

Come in and enjoy!!

267 W 7th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$7.00
Swiss Aioli$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
Parlour Burger$15.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
See full menu

Location

267 W 7th Street

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

No reviews yet

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our historic space, to our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

Mancini’s Char House

No reviews yet

The Mancini family’s third and fourth generations welcome you to historic West Seventh Street’s home for fine steaks, seafood and cocktails.

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Est. 1933

Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston